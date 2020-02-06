Cuesta College Baseball 2.06.2020

Today, the Cuesta college baseball team will observe a moment of silence before their home game with Orange Coast college.

You may remember, the coach of Orange Coast was killed in the catastrophic helicopter crash in Calabasas that also killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter.

Orange Coast head baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and this youngest daughter Alyssa, were also on board that helicopter which crashed in dense fog on the way to a youth basketball tournament.

The baseball game is scheduled at two this afternoon at Cuesta college in San Luis. A moment of silence will be observed before the start of the game.