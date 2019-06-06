Culinary Arts Academy Director Suspended 6.06.

A new development in the Paso Robles school district. The director of the Culinary Arts Academy has been suspended. Gregg Wangard was hired by former superintendent Chris Williams.

During Wangard’s tenure, the Culinary Arts Academy has been fined at least three times by the state, although the infractions were not made public. The academy started with a surplus when Wangard took over, but has run in the red for several years under his leadership.

Recently, Wangard was questioned by school officials about missing equipment worth more than one half million dollars. According to unnamed officials within the school district, the equipment was purchased by the school district for the Culinary Arts Academy, but Wangard cannot locate it or account for it.

School board trustee Chris Bausch is asking for an investigation into the missing property.