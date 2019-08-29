Cunningham and Nuclear Power 8.29.2019

Redefining renewable energy in California. Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham introduces an assembly resolution which will more clearly define renewable energy to include dams and nuclear power. The resolution would put on the ballot in 2020 a measure which would allow voters to define renewable energy to include hydroelectric and nuclear power.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham says his resolution has local impacts, specifically, the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. Cunningham says that if the state were to redefine nuclear power as renewable energy, the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant could continue to operate until the year 2045.

An attorney with the Alliance for Nuclear Responsibility criticized the plan by assemblyman Cunningham. Attorney John Geesman compared it to “putting lipstick on a pig.”

If the amendment passes in the state legislature, voters may vote on the proposal in 2020.