Cyclists Crash 6.07.2018

Two cyclists riding in the AIDS Life-Cycle event were injured when they crashed their bikes yesterday after leaving Paso Robles.

One was riding on Highway One south of Cambria. 28-year-old Brian Alvarado of San Diego broke his clavicle when he crashed. He was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis.

Later in the morning, 39-year-old Gregory Enriques of Valley View crashed his bike on Highway 46 West near the vista point. He was on the downhill run to Highway One when his bike went over the rumble strip on the shoulder, and he lost control of his bike and crashed. He suffered major head injuries. He was unconscious at the scene. He was transported by CHP helicopter to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Thousands of cyclists and volunteers traveled yesterday from the Paso Robles event center to Santa Maria. This years event has raised $16 million to fight AIDS.