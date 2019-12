The Paso Robles city council also approved a new arch over the Pine street entrance to Norma’s Alley.

Dale Evers is doing the art work. Dale talked about the archway art he’s developed for Norma’s Alley at Pine street. The council unanimously approved his archway. The city will not pay for his art work. Dale Evers will raise the money himself.

He hopes to get started in April on that new arch for Norma’s Alley at the Pine street entrance.