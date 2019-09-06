Dallidet 9.06.2019

Tours of the Dallidet Adobe in San Luis stopped after someone steals a one hundred-year-old book off a shelf at the old adobe home.

The home was built by Pierre Dallide, a french man who came to California for the gold rush in 1850, after serving in the french army in Tahiti.

Dallidet traveled south toward Mexico but liked San Luis Obispo and settled there. After marrying into a local family, he nurtured gardens and vineyards planted by the Chumash Indian people working with the Franciscan Padres. After the Mexican government secularized the missions, the gardens, orchards and vineyards had been ignored. Dallidet restored them to production.

On the weekend of August 24th and 25th, someone lifted an 1893 edition of Nathaniel Hawhorne’s novel, The Scarlet Letter from a bookshelf at the adobe.

The adobe is a historical monument owned and operated by the county Historical Association.