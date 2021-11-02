Dan Dow 11.02.2021

What can local prosecutors do when small local government goes bad?

We witnessed it with the Integrated Waste Management board, and closer to home, we saw it the Paso Robles school district. Kickbacks, cronyism, and other nefarious activity.

San Luis Obispo county district attorney Dan Dow says his office has developed a public integrity division to investigate local agencies who abuse their power.

People who suspect their local government or school district is violating the law may contact the public integrity division of the district attorney’s office to see if the violation warrants an investigation by the DA’s office.

Dan Dow spoke Monday night at the republican headquarters in Atascadero.