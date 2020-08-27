Dan Dow Rally 8.27.2020

A rally scheduled today in support of district attorney Dan Dow at the county courthouse in San Luis Obispo.

You may remember, during the demonstration in support of black lives matters activist Tianna Arata on Tuesday, her attorney listed three reasons for the demonstration. First, to ask that Dan Dow drop all charges against Tianna Arata. Second, that San Luis Obispo police chief Deanna Cantrell be terminated. And third, that black lives matter supporters serve on the jury during Tianna’s pending criminal trial.

San Luis Obispo police chief Deanna Cantrell says she and the police department want to see the district attorney move forward with charges against the 20-year-old activist.

The charges include several felonies. They stem from a protest which Tianna organized during which she led demonstrators out onto highway 101 and blocked traffic in each direction for 40 minutes.

Dan Dow will file the charges September 3rd. For several weeks, Dow has received threats from black lives matter if he were to move forward with those charges.

From 5-7 this evening, a demonstration will be held in support of the district attorney at the county courthouse on Monterey street in San Luis Obispo.

Back in 2017, Milwaukee county sheriff David Clarke went on CNN and had a discussion with Don Lemon about black lives matter and the group’s impact on law enforcement. He called black lives matter a hate group, targeting police officers. He said predicted that two years previously. Shortly after that, Don Lemon terminated the interview. Incidentally, both Milwaukee county sheriff David Clarke and news anchor Don Lemon are African-American.

Clarke is now retired. Tomorrow, we’ll hear what David Clarke now has to say today about black lives matter.