Dancing With Our Stars 01.14.2019

Today, tickets go on sale for Dancing With Our Stars, which is coming up in late March in Atascadero.

Jeanne Malik, who is Atascadero’s Citizen of the Year, says you can buy tickets by going to the library’s website: friendsoftheatascaderolibrary.org. Tickets going on sale beginning at seven this morning, and it will sell out.

It’s not too early to vote for your favorite dance act, and you can vote by donating to your favorite dancer. That money goes to a number of non-profits in the city of Atascadero, as well as the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation in Paso Robles. Jeanne Malik says it’s great entertainment with remarkable dancers this year like mayor Heather Moreno and Terrie Banish.

Again tickets going on sale today for Dancing With Our Stars, beginning at seven this morning at friendsoftheatascaderolibrary.org.