Daniel Johnson 3.04.2019

The CHP responded to a disabled vehicle on 46 west near York Mountain road early Sunday. When the CHP arrived, 31-year-old Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson got out of the disabled vehicle and stole the CHP patrol car, leaving behind two young girls, ages 2 and 4.

The CHP called the sheriff’s deputies in to assist in the pursuit around six yesterday morning. Using spike strips in the San Simeon area, deputies finally stopped the vehicle on highway one north of Piedras Blancas Lighthouse. Rodrigues Johnson fled into the bushes on foot. When deputies found him, he brandished a knife at them. They fired bean bags , and disarmed him. They took him into custody without any further problems. Then, the deputes went to his home in the 2800 block of Sorrel Lane in Heritage Ranch. That’s where they discovered the body of a woman. They believe she lived at the home with Rodriguez Johnson. Her death is classified as suspicious.

Johnson was arrested on several charges including driving under the influence, child endangerment, and felony resisting arrest. He has several prior run-ins with law enforcement. He was booked into the county jail. The girls were turned over to relatives. The investigation continues.