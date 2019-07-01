DAR 7.01.2019

The daughters of the American Revolution name an African-American woman to its national governing board.

72-year-old Whilhelmena Rhodes Kelly joined the DAR in 2004. She was researching her family history and hit a roadblock. That’s when members of the DAR gave her some help. Yesterday, the DAR installed Kelly as the head of its New York state organization. Liberals have criticized the DAR as a bastion of white privilege. Kelly will now sit on the DAR’s national governing board. She has an ancestor who fought in the American revolutionary war.