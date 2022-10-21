Darcia Stebbins with SLOCCAT 10.21.2022

So, when and how should you submit your ballot if you want it to be correctly counted?

Darcia Stebbins with the SLOCCAT. SLO County Citizens Action Team. She says vote on election day. She says she will go to her polling place on election day, and exchange her vote by mail ballot for a real ballot and fill it out there. That ballot will be counted on election day.

The vote by mail ballots turned in on election day will not be counted until ten days after the election. Darcia Stebbins says that’s the best guarantee your vote will be counted in San Luis Obispo county.

The other option is to drop your ballot off at republican headquarters on El Camino Real in Atascadero. They’re located in Adobe Plaza, across from Habit Burger.