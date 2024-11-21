DA’s Office Announces Santa Maria Man Sentenced to 25 Years to Life 11.21.2024

The county district attorney’s office announced that 44-year-old Juan SanchezFlores of Santa Maria has been sentenced to serve 25 years to life in state prison.

The sentence is for his convition of rape by means of force or violence, and inflicting great bodily injury on a 16-year-old victim. The great bodily injury, the DA’s office says, is based on the young survivor becoming pregnant because of this crime.

The release says the assault occurred on May 2019 on a rural property near Lopez lake, when the victim was 16 years old.

District attorney Dan Dow said “Predators are not welcome here. Any person who commits a violent crime such as this will be vigorously prosecuted by this office.”