DA’s Office Hosting Victims Rights’ Advocacy Event in April 3.26.2025

The county district attorney’s office announced they will be hosting a victims’ advocacy event on April 3rd at 11 am.

This event will be held at the Katcho Achadjian government center in San Luis Obispo. Guest speakers will include chief Rick Scott of the San Luis Obispo police department, Loren Leidinger, Outreach Director of CAPSLO, and Amanda Bird, a crime victim survivor.

The DA’s office says there are multiple services available for victims of crimes in San Luis Obispo county, including emergency assistance, crisis intervention, employer notification/intervention, restitution assistance and more.