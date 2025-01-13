DA’s Office Supports State Budget Revision For Victim Support Systems 1.13.2025

The county district attorney’s office, alongside other organizations across the state of California, is calling for more support in funding services for survivors of human trafficking, sexual violence, domestic violence, and child abuse.

District attorney Dan Dow said in the release “I call upon governor Newsom to make an immediate firm commitment to revise his budget proposal to include this critically needed funding.” The DA’s office also shares a statement from the California Voca Alliance, which calls for the state to provide 176 million dollars in funding each year for organizations in the next five years.

The Voca Alliance represents over 200 hundred organizations across California that assist victims and survivors of trafficking, domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and others.