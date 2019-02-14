Data Dividend 2.14.2019

Are you ever surprised when you go on your computer and you get pop ads about something you recently viewed?

Whenever you go online, internet companies collect information about you and turn that into valuable data to sell to other businesses. That data enables advertisers to target ads to those who may be interested in their products and services. California governor Gavin Newsom wants to find a way for California residents and the state to capture a piece of that income. He calls it a data dividend. He says companies make billions of dollars collecting, curating and monetizing your personal data. He says California’s consumers and state government should also be able to share in the wealth that is created from their data. Tech companies are not happy about the proposal.