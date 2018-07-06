Dave Congalton 7.06.2018

San Luis Obispo radio talk show host Dave Congalton says he doesn’t remember being hit by a car. Congalton says he remembers parking his car in a parking garage. Then as he was walking to the women’s march against ICE and immigration laws, he was struck by a car at the intersection of Marsh and Chorro. He says his head struck the ground and his mind went blank for 30 minutes.

Police are not releasing any information about the incident, but they say the driver of the vehicle is not being cited.

Congalton underwent surgery for a broken kneecap. He says he hopes to return to the airwaves next week.