Dave Harper Celebration of Life 10.28.2021

Templeton celebrates the life of football coach and physical education teacher, Dave Harper.

A candlelight celebration held last night at Templeton High School football stadium to remember Coach Harper, who died last week from complications related to COVID. His birthdate was displayed on the scoreboard at the stadium.

Harper worked as a coach and physical education teacher at the high school for 20 years. Templeton High School Principal Josh Ashton says Harper’s death is a shock. About 500 people attended last night’s candlelight vigil at Templeton high school.

When Dave Harper graduated from Humboldt State University, he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. He played for the Cowboys and later for several other professional football teams. In 1997, Harper was inducted into the Humboldt State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Coach Dave Harper dead at the age of 55.