David Krause & Oceano Murder 4.16.2021

In another courtroom at the county courthouse in San Luis Obispo, 41-year-old David Krause pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder for the killing of a 90-year-old retired teacher and political activist. Lawrence Albert Bross was found dead inside his Oceano home two years ago on January 24th, 2019.

Assistant district attorney Eric Dobroth said that the victim and suspect knew each other, but he did not elaborate.

Krause is being held at the county jail with bail set at one million dollars. A bail reduction hearing has been set for April 22nd.