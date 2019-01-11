Davis Officer Shot 01.11.2019

Last night in Davis, a 22-year-old police officer shot and killed while she was responding to a traffic accident.

Police chief Darren Pytel tells reporters last night that it’s a tragic day for the Davis police department. It’s their first officer killed in the line of duty since 1959.

Officer Natalie Corona was 22-years-old. She’d been working on her own as a patrol officer for only two weeks.

Early this morning, the suspect was found dead in a home two blocks from the shooting in downtown Davis. He reportedly died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He has not been identified.