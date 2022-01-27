Dawn Ortiz-Legg 01.27.2022

Supervisor Dawn Ortiz Legg makes it official. She is running for supervisor in district three. That’s the district she represents on the county board of supervisors.

Ortiz-Legg was appointed to that position by the governor after the drug overdose death of supervisor Adam Hill. The late supervisor had appointed Ortiz-Legg to serve on the county planning commission.

Ortiz-Legg supports keeping the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant operating. She says she would like to reopen talks about delaying its closure.

Legg previously worked in the solar energy field.

She is being challenged by Stacy Korsgaden, who narrowly lost to Adam Hill in the most recent district three supervisors election.