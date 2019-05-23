Dead Body on Track Identified 5.23.2019

Paso Robles police identify the man found dead last Friday on the railroad tracks near Pine and 6th street.

He’s 70-year-old Donald Frank Hughes of Paso Robles. Hughes operated Claassen’s Radiator Shop at 1534 Spring street for many years. The shop closed and moved off the property in July.

Hughes was a long-time fixture in downtown, with a long white beard. His identity on social media was “Radiator Don.” He often rode his bicycle or motorcycle in downtown Paso Robles.

Police say foul play was ruled out. Hughes died of natural causes. Anyone with information about Hughes is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles police department.

Donald Hughes dead at the age of 70.