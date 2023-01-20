Deadline For Trustee Applicants 01.20.2023

Today is the final day candidates can file paper work to run for the vacant trustee position created when county schools superintendent James Brescia and county clerk Elaina Cano removed Kenneth Enny from his position on the school board.

That removal came after people gathered 455 signatures calling for his removal. Enny was selected by the trustees to serve on the board from a group of applicants. Those duly elected trustees found Enny to be the best qualified among those applicants.

The one half million dollar election will be conducted in a few months. So far just two candidates. Kenny Enny and Angela Hollander.