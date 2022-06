The sheriff’s department reports that the body of an adult male which washed up on the beach in Pismo Beach in January remains a mystery. They’re still trying to identify him.

He is a white male with numerous tattoos. One tattoo is a tulip on his left arm. His left ankle has a tattoo of flames, and possibly, the top of a high-rise building.

Anyone who has information about the man’s tattoos or identity is encouraged to contact the coroners office.