Death of Biker 4.26.2019

Arraignment yesterday for a south county motorist who turned his new BMW into the path of an oncoming motorcyclist on highway 101 back on October 7th.

The 18-year-old Cal Poly student was unable to stop his motorcycle. He died in the crash.

43-year-old Richard Donald Guili of Arroyo Grande is charged with a single count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence for the death of Jordan Grant. Grant was a first year computer engineering student at Cal Poly. He came from Plano, Texas to study at the university.

Guili pleaded not guilty yesterday. He faces a maximum of six months in jail and a fine of up to one thousand dollars.

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obspo county board of supervisors agreed to send a letter to Cal Trans in support of the elimination of medians at four 101 intersections, including the one at El Campo road, just south of Arroyo Grande, where the fatal motorcycle accident occurred back in October.