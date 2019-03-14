Death Penalty Moratorium 3.14.2019

California governor Gavin Newsom announces he will not carry out executions of condemned inmates during his term in office. 737 Californians awaiting execution on death row.

San Luis Obispo county district attorney Dan Dow posts on Facebook, “governor Newsom is unilaterally refusing to enforce the will of the people of California.” Dow says, “The death penalty is only reserved for the worst of the worst.”

The governor’s announcement may come as a relief for 42-year-old Carlo Fuentes Flores who is accused of killing Paso Robles resident Nancy Woodrum. Or 31-year-old Daniel Raul Rodrigues Johnson who is accused of murdering 27-year-old Carrington Brousard of Paso Robles two weeks ago at Heritage Ranch. Those two men pleaded not guilty. Their trials begin later this year. Dan Dow says the governor’s announcement will not change how his department prosecutes murder cases.

In 2016, California voters turned down prop 62 which would have repealed the death penalty. Voters approved prop 66, which was intended to streamline the death penalty process. Now the governor says no one on death row will be executed during his term in office.