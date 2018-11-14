Death Toll 11.14.2018

In northern California, crews still wading through the wreckage and debris in the town of paradise, looking for the remains of people who died in the Camp Fire. The death toll jumps yesterday to 48, but more than 200 people are still missing. That makes it the deadliest wildfire in California history, surpassing the Griffin Fire in 1933. The death toll is expected to climb as forensic crew sift through the ash and rubble. Cal Fire has estimated that at least 6,500 homes burned to the ground in Paradise. Most of the businesses were also destroyed. About 90% of the homes in Paradise are gone.

To the south of us, the Woolsey Fire has destroyed more than 430 structures in the mountains around Malibu, some 57,000 structures remain threatened. That fire has burned nearly 100,000 acres. Because of the fire, actress Katherine Ross has canceled her scheduled performance in San Luis Obispo Saturday. An evening with Katherine Ross featured the Malibu Coast Silent Film Orchestra, but she and many of the musicians are all evacuated. They’ll reschedule in March.