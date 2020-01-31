Debate 1.31.2020

Another day, another debate.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold and progressive challenger Ellen Beraud faced one another last night at the county government center. About fifty people sat through the debate,which included questions posed by the League of Women Voters. Beraud was a no show for a debate Wednesday night in Templeton. She also failed to show up for a forum last week at the county Farm Bureau. Ellen Beraud took issue with an accusation that she is afraid of debating the supervisor, unless the questions are prepared by progressives. She says Arnold sent out a releasing calling her chicken for not showing up at debates and forums which she had previously committed her attendance.

Then the questioning continued on a subject which is in the news today. Off road vehicles on the Oceano Dunes state park, Beraud said she would put health above recreation. Arnold said she would not ban off road vehicles on the dunes. She says more than two million people visit the dunes every year.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold also said, recent testing indicates mitigation efforts are improving the air quality.

The primary election is March 3rd. Vote-by-mail ballots go out next week.