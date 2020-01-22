Debbie Arnold 1.22.2020

The debate for supervisorial candidates continues tonight in San Luis Obispo.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold to debate progressive challenger Ellen Beraud at the county government center. This debate is sponsored by New Times, so Ellen’s progressive supporters are expected to turn out in force.

Tonight’s forum is at six this evening at the county government center in the supervisor’s board chambers. That’s located at 1055 Monterey street in San Luis Obispo. It is not at the Monday Club, it’s at the county government center.