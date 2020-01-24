Debbie Arnold 1.24.2020

The debates and forum in the fifth district supervisors race continue next week.

The debate Wednesday at the county government center drew a clear line between the incumbent supervisor, Debbie Arnold, and her challenger, Ellen Beraud.

Arnold served as an aide to assemblyman Sam Blakeslee long before she served in elected office. She helped Sam serve his constituents while he held office in the state assembly and state senate. Arnold’s family has ranched and farmed in the county for more than 100 years.

A relative newcomer to the north county, Ellen previously served on Atascadero city council.

Next week, we’re going to look at the difference between the incumbent supervisor, Debbie Arnold and her progressive challenger.

For instance, Ellen favors increasing sales taxes to address homelessness and other issues. Debbie Arnold is opposed to any new taxes on north county residents.

Ellen has received more than 30 thousand dollars in campaign contributions from cannabis growers who live outside the county.

Arnold has worked for fair and just regulations on the cannabis growers operating in the county.

Next week, we’ll address each of the differences between the candidates in the race for supervisor in the 5th district.

The election is March 3rd.