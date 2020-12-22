Debbie Arnold 12.22.2020

While the governor’s measures are generally supported by elected and appointed officials at city hall in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo county supervisor Debbie Arnold says she’s concerned.

Supervisor Arnold says she supports the efforts of assemblyman Jordan Cunningham who has co-authored a bill which would restrict the governor’s emergency power.

It will need to get support of some democrats to gain passage, and that is not likely, unless they’re watching the recall movement and that inspires them to break with the governor’s continued power grab.

Next week, we’ll learn if the governor is going to extend for another month, the stay-at-home-order in southern California, which includes San Luis Obispo county.

The deadline to get enough signatures to recall the governor is in March of 2021.