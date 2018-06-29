Debbie Arnold 6.29.2018

Looming large in the economic future of San Luis Obispo county, the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.

San Luis Obispo county supervisor Debbie Arnold says the economic impact will be profound.

Meanwhile, the economic vitality corporation is doing a study to ascertain how the county and can deal with the closure. Mike Manchak talking with KPRL back in April. Manchak talked with Paso Robles and Atascadero city councils to get their help in doing a study of the impact, and that project is now underway. Manchak is confident the county can deal with the closure, but the impact will be profound.

For instance, in Atascadero, more than one hundred residents work full time at the power plant. Those people may move way after the plant’s closure.