Debbie Arnold 8.09.2019

The supervisors race in the fifth district is heating up between supervisor Debbie Arnold and former Atascadero city council woman Ellen Beraud. Money is pouring in from progressives in Sacramento to get Beraud elected.

Supervisor Lynn Compton says this 5th district which stretches from San Luis to Atascadero has evolved over the years. It now includes Cal Poly, which makes it a challenging race for supervisor Debbie Arnold.

Ellen Beraud is best remembered for her opposition to the Faces of Freedom memorial in Atascadero. And her opposition to the proposed Walmart store.

John Peschong is also running for reelection. So far, he has no opponent in that race.