Debbie Arnold 8.23.2019

San Luis Obispo county supervisor Debbie Arnold had an exciting morning yesterday. She got up early and when on a drug bust in the California Valley. Another illegal cannabis grow busted yesterday.

Debbie says this is an ongoing problem in the California Valley. The message to growers out there is that the county will seize your plants.

San Luis Obispo county supervisor Debbie Arnold says she’s concerned about illegal cannabis grows in the north county. Not only the illegal activity but their impact on water usage.