Debbie Peterson 2.21.2019

In Grover Beach, city councilwoman Debbie Peterson abruptly resigns from the council, after making allegations of corruption by her colleagues on the council. Specifically, she says the city has appointed inappropriate people to serve on the boards of the sanitation district and the Integrated Waste Management Agency. She says some of the appointees have been accused of cheating and double dealing at both public agencies. Currently, the county DA’s office is investigating allegations of possible malfeasance and fraud at the IWMA.

Peterson says the city of Grover Beach awarded licenses to cannabis dispensary applicants after those applicants paid council members. She called it a pay-to-play insider game. She says applicants with clean backgrounds were pushed out of town, while some applicants with felony convictions were granted licenses to sell marijuana. She says she cannot betray the trust of those who elected her by looking the other way to avoid rocking the board’s leaky boat. That’s why Debbie Peterson stepped down from the Grover Beach city council this week.