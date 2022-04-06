Dedication of Norma’s Alley Arch 04.06.2022

Several hundred people attended the dedication Tuesday afternoon for Norma’s Alley’s Arch on Pine Street in downtown Paso Robles.

Community Development Director Warren Frace and dozens of city officials joined Main Street Board Members, property owners, retailers, wine makers, restaurant operators, Norma’s family and people who just love and admire Norma Moye.

Artist Dale Evers introduced people who worked with him in designing and building the arch, including his daughter, Chloe Evers, and his partner, Tim Anderson. He also publicly acknowledged the cooperation of Warren Frace and David Athey of the City of Paso Robles. Mayor Steve Martin talked about his personal friendship with Norma and the significance of the name “Norma’s Alley.”

“People often ask where Norma’s Main Street office is located, and they’re directed to ‘Norma’s Alley.’ Then they ask, ‘Where’s Norma’s Alley?’ Now, one can direct them to the arch and they can find her.

After the dedication, Norma said, “This is the most exciting thing in my life and such an honor. I’m speechless. Dale Evers, the city, all the volunteers, all of them, I love them.”

The arch stands on Pine Street between 12th and 13th marking the way to Norma’s Alley.