Deer Hunter 9.14.2018

A man shot while deer hunting late yesterday in the Caliente mountain range near the Carrizo Plain national monument.

Six people were hunting deer in the mountains near Cuyama. One of the hunters saw movement in the brush and fired with a ‘high-powered rifle’. He struck another hunter in the shoulder. The 60-year-old man who was shot was flown to Kern medical center in Bakersfield for medical treatment.

Todd Tognazini says that unsafe hunting practices led to the injury. He says a hunter has to make sure the deer is male and that it has at least one branched antler. Fish and wildlife officials are investigating the incident.