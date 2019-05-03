Defend Atascadero 5.03.2019

Defending your home against wildfire.

A workshop in Atascadero tomorrow to prevent devastating wildland fires. Captain Tom Peterson says you need to protect your home.

Many municipalities require you to remove brush. In Paso Robles, the deadline was May first. Same for Templeton Community Services District. If you don’t clear the brush, the city will do it and send you the bill. Peterson says it’s also important to have a plan for you and your family.

Defend Atascadero is a workshop to be held tomorrow from 10 – 2 at the city council chambers in the historic rotunda. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the free workshop.