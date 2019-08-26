Defensible Space 8.26.2016

Another warm today in the north county. High temperatures expected to reach 100 this afternoon. Same for tomorrow, then cooler temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

Yesterday, temperatures reached 103 in Paso Robles, 95 in Atascadero, 93 in Shandon, 90 degrees in Templeton.

Cal Fire reporting that defensible space saved a home Friday afternoon in Paso Robles. The fire broke out shortly after three Friday afternoon near highway 46 and Jardine road. Initially, it threatened two homes. Ultimately, only one acre of vegetation burned.