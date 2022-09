Vandenberg space force base launched a Delta IV Heavy rocket on Saturday.

It blasted off at 3:25 Saturday afternoon from Space Launch Complex 6 at the space force base near Lompoc.

The Payload is a national security system that will deliver critical intelligence information from space that are needed by the US military.

There are still two more launches of the Delta IV Heavy on the east coast. But this is the last launch of one from Vandenberg.