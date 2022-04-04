Deltopia in Isla Vista 04.04.2022

Deltopia took place over the weekend in Isla Vista. Because of a mass casualty incident, emergency personnel were sent into Isla Vista Saturday afternoon. That was after a report of a woman falling from a roof.

Later Saturday afternoon, emergency personnel responded to a fall from a second-story window on el Nido lane.

By evening fire fighters had treated several people with major injuries, including broken bones. There were also reports of young people overdosing on drugs and alcohol.

Captain Daniel Bertucelli said, “It was real busy out there.”

The unsanctioned Deltopia event dates back to 2010. Deltopia followed Floatopia, which was a beach event. Deltopia occurs the first weekend after spring break. Some years it has attracted thousands of college students to Isla Vista near UC Santa Barbara.