Demi Lovato released from Cedars-Sinai hospital over the weekend. The 25-year-old singer was hospitalized July 24th, after she was found unconscious from an apparent drug overdose. Two days before her drug episode, she had performed at the California mid-state fair. During the performance in Paso Robles, she forgot the lyrics to her new song, “Sober.”

Demi Lovato says she remains committed to overcoming addition. She wrote on Instagram Sunday, “I will keep fighting.”