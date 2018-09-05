Demi Lovato 9.05.2018

This past summer, Demi Lovato performed at the California Mid State fair.

During her rendition of Sober, about her returning to drugs after six years clean and sober, she forgot the lyrics. Actually, during that performance at the mid state fair, she dropped the ‘f-bomb’ before admitting she forgot the lyrics. Two days later, she texted her drug dealer at 4:00 am and they smoked oxycodone. She fell into a deep sleep and barely survived it. She od’d and ended up in the hospital where she spent ten days. She’s still in rehab, but she’s decided to put her home on the market. She’s had some drug problems there, and decided to sell it for $9.5 million dollars. The house is 5,546 square feet. Four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Mudslides threatened the house during the monsoon in January of 2017.