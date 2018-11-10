Demonstrations 11.09.2018

About thirty demonstrators marched through downtown Paso Robles last night to support the Mueller investigation and protest the President’s firing of US attorney general Jeff Sessions. The group walked around the downtown city park carrying placards attacking the president’s decision to terminate his attorney general.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the San Luis Obispo county court house yesterday. Congressman Salud Carbajal and San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon spoke on the courthouse steps along with local progressive and socialist activists.