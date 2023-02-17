Dennis Harrah 02.17.2023

When Dennis Harrah of Central Coast Home Health and Hospice graduated from University of Miami, he was a big man and an outstanding football player for the University of Miami.

In 1975, Harrah was the Los Angeles Rams top draft pick. He played for the Rams, including a super bowl game on January 20, 1980 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dennis Harrah moved to the north county several years ago.

He now works for Central Coast Home Health and Hospice doing outreach.

He says his football experience helps him connect with seniors.