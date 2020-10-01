Deonte Lee Murray Arrested 10.01.2020

California investigators arrest and charge a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles county sheriff’s who were sitting in their squad car. 36-year-old Deonte Lee Murray is charged with attempted murder. He was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking.

He pleaded not guilty to charges in both cases during his arraignment yesterday. He is being held in jail on $6.15 million dollars bail. He is due back in court in November.

Police have not established a motive and I quote, “Other than the fact that he obviously hates policemen and he wants them dead.” End of quote.

The deputies suffered head wounds in the ambush on September 12th. They have been released from the hospital and are recovering. Sheriff Alex Villanueva says they face further reconstructive surgeries and that their recoveries will be a long process. Investigators say the suspect fled in a black Mercedes Benz sedan. That vehicle was stolen in a car jacking September first during which the driver was shot.

Murray is a resident of Compton. He has a long criminal history including convictions for sales and possession of narcotics, receiving stolen property, burglary and terrorist threats. He reportedly associates with gangs.

His race is not being released so as not to contribute to negative stereotypes.