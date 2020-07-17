Deprise Brescia Opens New Art Gallery 7.17.2020

Paso Robles artist Deprise Brescia opens a new art gallery in Paso Robles. The gallery opened next to Hotel Chival on Pine Street and 10th. The gallery is located in a corner of the building with a lot of windows and light. The signage went up Wednesday.

The gallery displays the work of five artists including Stone Jewelry by Carlotta Santa Cruz, Glass Work and Mobiles by Kelly Johnson and Rare Wood Designs by Rick Smucker. The gallery is open everyday but Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s open until 9 in the evening on Friday and Saturday.

Deprise says, “If you are looking for something that is truly unique, this is a place to come check out.”