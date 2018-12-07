Deputies Recover Silver 12.07.2018

San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s deputies recover more than a quarter of a million dollars in silver bars and coins stolen from a rural Paso Robles man.

The sheriff’s office took a burglary report from the man on November 24th. Detectives identified a suspect, a female acquaintance of the victim. The investigators believed she was able to steal the silver early one November morning. Detectives served a search warrant at the suspects home, also in rural Paso Robles. They’re they recovered the stolen silver.

The sheriff’s department is recommending the DA’s office file burglary charges against the suspect.