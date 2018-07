Deputy district attorney Stephen Wagner is named prosecutor of the year in the southern California region by the Mother Against Drunk Driving.

Wagner presented the award this week at the MADD law enforcement recognition awards ceremony in Camarillo. Wagner prosecuted a case against Kaylee Wiesenberg, who was convicted of second-degree manslaughter after striking and killing CHP officer Brett Oswald near Paso Robles back in 2010. At the time, Weisenberg was under the influence of methamphetamine.