Detective Luca Benedetti Funeral Svc 5.17.2021

This Thursday, a public funeral service will be held for Detective Luca Benedetti. The service will be conducted at ten Thursday morning at the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly.

Before he joined the San Luis Obispo police department. Benedetti served with the Atascadero police department.

Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno says many are grieving his loss in Atascadero, where Benedetti began his career in law enforcement.

More than 3,000 people have donated to the Go Fund Me account for the family of Luca Benedetti. That fund has reached 528 thousand dollars. People from throughout the country are making donations.

Some are flying thin blue flags which support law enforcement. Like the one removed in downtown Paso Robles last week because city officials said it was divisive.

You may see thin blue line flags flying in support of Detective Benedetti in the north county.

Again the public funeral service for Benedetti will be at 10:00 am Thursday morning at the Performing Arts Center on the Cal Poly campus.